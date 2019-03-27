The EY Exhibition: Van Gogh and Britain | Exhibitions | Showcase

Vincent Van Gogh. Many people are familiar with his famous paintings of sunflowers and starry nights. Or, as the artist who famously cut his own ear off. But the Dutch Post-Impressionist - one of the most famous artists in the history of Western art - also left a legacy less explored. Already the subject of countless novels, biographies, documentaries and films, you might say to yourself, what more could possibly be said about him? The answer - according to Tate Britain - is plenty. Showcase's Miranda Atty tells why. #VanGogh #Tate #Showcase