WORLD
1 MIN READ
From Art Dubai to Sharjah Biennial | Exhibitions | Showcase
These are the stories we could call an arts-oriented tale of two cities. The first, Art Dubai, one of the few international art fairs showcasing work from Ethiopia to Beijing. The other, the Sharjah Biennial, considered a significant influence when it comes to representing art from across the region. Twin events, in neighbouring cities, both uniting the global art community. Deniz Caglar, Art advisor & curator 0:35 #ArtDubai #Sharjah #Showcase
From Art Dubai to Sharjah Biennial | Exhibitions | Showcase
March 27, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us