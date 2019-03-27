The EY Exhibition, Art Dubai & Sharjah Biennial & Ben Frost at Sonar 2019 | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; The EY Exhibition: Van Gogh and Britain 0:48 Willem-Jan Verlinden, Art historian 05:44 Shortcuts 10:26 From Art Dubai to Sharjah Biennial 11:29 Deniz Caglar, Art advisor & curator 12:31 Ben Frost at Sonar 2019 16:47 #VanGogh #Sonar #Showcase