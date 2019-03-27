Why is the US Against Outside Investigations for War Crimes in Afghanistan?

Does the US have something to hide in Afghanistan? The International Criminal Court is looking into possible war crimes. But their investigators have been blocked from travelling to the United States. We ask our panel whether this is a case of protecting US sovereignty or running from justice. Guests: Ross Feingold Former Asia chairman of Republicans Abroad David Bosco Associate Professor at Indiana University #USWarCrimes #Afghanistan #ICC