Turkey Women's Football: Women's team breaking down cultural barriers

Twice in the space of seven days we've seen record attendances for a woman's league match in Europe. A crowd of 61 thousand turned out for the Atletico Madrid and Barcelona game. And history was also made in Italy where more than 39 thousand spectators watched Juventus women against Fiorentina. It is a different story altogether here in Turkey, where the country's football passion isn't quite reflected in the women's game. But there's one team in the south. Samantha Johnson travelled to Hakkari and spent some time with a team in the top flight of women' football, hoping to tackle perceptions both on and off the pitch. #WomensFootball #WomenFootball #WomenSoccer