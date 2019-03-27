March 27, 2019
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
EU debates banning single-use plastics | Money Talks
Drinking through a plastic straw or eating with a plastic fork could soon be illegal in Europe. The European Parliament has approved ambitious measures to ban 10 single-use plastic products, including plates, cutlery and straws. But as Sarah Morice reports, this could cause major headaches for the hospitality industry. #Plastic #Pollution #CarbonFootprint
EU debates banning single-use plastics | Money Talks
Explore