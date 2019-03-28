Women in Idlib: Single mothers get new start at women's center

Millions of people fleeing their homes in Syria now livwe in the northern province of Idlib. They've struggled to get basic necessities, and also have to cope with continued airstrikes in an area that's supposed to be a de-escalation zone. Aid agencies say women are among the most vulnerable. Sarah Balter explains how one group is trying to help. #Idlib #Syria #WomensCenter