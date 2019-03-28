WORLD
Bomsori Kim in Turkey | Music | Showcase
Korean violinist Bomsori Kim doesn't go anywhere without her violin. This vibrant multi-award winning instrumentalist tours with her 18th Century violin crafted by Yohan Baptista Guadanini who's regarded as one of the finest craftsmen of string instruments in history. Bomsori's exceptional talent has been recognised by many of the world's finest orchestras and some of the most prominent conductors. She recently visited Turkey for three performances alongside the Tek-fen Philharmonic Orchestra. Showcase's Aadel Haleem had had the chance to sit down with Kim to discuss her passion for classical music, how Koreans have a love for Turkey and her latest musical release. #Bomsorikim #Violin #Showcase
March 28, 2019
