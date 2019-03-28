Purdue Pharma settles lawsuit for $270M| Money Talks

Purdue Pharma has reached a multimillion-dollar deal to settle allegations it helped create a deadly opioid crisis in the US. Prescription opioids have killed thousands of Americans in recent years and hooked countless more. Hundreds of lawsuits claim that's due to the aggressive marketing of a powerful painkiller made by Purdue. Sibel Karkus has more. Nicolas Terry, executive director at Indiana University's Center for Law and Health, helped us understand the story better.