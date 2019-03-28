Is the Boeing 737 Max 8 safe? We ask aviation experts if the planes should’ve been grounded sooner

Earlier this month an Ethiopian Airlines plane came crashing down killing all 157 people on board. It was the second deadly crash in just five months, and it involved the same state-of-the-art Boeing 737 Max 8. Aviation experts suspect the blame for each crash lies with the same technical fault. Now, one of the world’s most popular planes has been grounded, but should it have been in the air in the first place? Or is Boeing guilty of putting profits before safety? Guest: Todd Curtis Former airline safety engineer at Boeing Jeff Guzzetti Former director of the FAA's Accident Investigation Division Jim Hall Former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board #Boeing737Max8 #BoeingSafety #Aircrafts