Could an opposition coalition end years of military rule in Thailand?
In 2014 a military coup led to Thailand's elected Pheu Thai Party being ousted. Five years on, and the country has held its first post-coup election, but it's been mired in controversy and confusion. Early results suggested the pro-military Palang Pracha Rath party was well ahead in the popular vote. But former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra says the poll was plagued by inconsistencies. Whatever happened, the result remains unclear. And now seven opposition parties determined to block the military's return to power say they've formed a coalition. They say that's enough to get rid of what they see as a military dictatorship. Guest: Thitinan Pongsudhirak Director of the Institute of Security and International Studies #Thailand #ThailandElection #Thailand2019
March 28, 2019
