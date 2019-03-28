WORLD
More than 150 Fulani villagers are massacred in Mali
It was early morning in Ogossagou when gunmen, dressed as traditional hunters, attacked and killed more than one hundred and fifty Fulani villagers. The predominantly Muslim group is often targeted by tribal rivals who accuse them of being extremists. The UN has now deployed a team to investigate. Tribal clashes in central Mali's restive region of Mopti are nothing new. At least six hundred people have been killed there in the past year. So is the government failing to bring perpetrators to justice? Hyder Abbasi reports. #Mali #TheNewsmakers #Fulani
March 28, 2019
