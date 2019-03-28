WORLD
1 MIN READ
Has the Malian government failed to protect the Fulani?
Gunmen killed more 150 Fulani villagers in Mali. Tribal clashes have become all too common in central Mali’s restive region of Mopti. In the past year, at least 600 people have been killed there. The United Nations is demanding an investigation. But will anyone be held accountable? Guests: Niankoro Yeah Samake Former presidential candidate in Mali Louis Keumayou President of the African Information Club #Mali #FulaniMassacre #massacre
March 28, 2019
