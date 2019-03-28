WORLD
Mali Massacre | Boeing’s Fatal Flaws? | Thai Election Turmoil
Gunmen brutally kill more than a hundred-and-fifty Muslim villager. The United Nations demands an investigation. But will anyone be held accountable? Also, does Boeing have a fatal flaw? Two of their jets crash in five months killing hundreds, while another makes an emergency landing. Is the planemaker putting profits before safety? And election turmoil in Thailand. Millions voted but the result is still unclear. Could an opposition coalition oust the country's military rulers? #MaliMassacre #Boeing #ThailandElections2019
March 28, 2019
