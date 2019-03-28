NO COLLUSION! Why Democrats refuse to apologise and say this ain't over!!

After two years of Mueller's relentless investigation and relentless media coverage it was found Trump and his team did NOT collude with Russia to rig the 2016 election. But some Democrats and liberals say we'll never know until the FULL REPORT is released and question why the president is not being pursued for OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE. In the Nexus things get heated as Republicans and Democrats offer their own explanations. Nexus with Matthew Moore. #DonaldTrump #RobertMueller