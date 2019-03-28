BIZTECH
Boeing bares software fix to prevent crashes | Money Talks
US plane-maker Boeing has announced a new software upgrade for an anti-stall system on its 737 Max fleet. Investigators suspect the system played a role in two crashes that killed almost 350 people. An order book worth more than half a trillion dollars is at stake as the company tries to regain the airline industry's trust. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, Boeing might not be the only one in need of correction. And Madhu Unnikrishnan in San Francisco helped us analyse the story. He is editor of the aviation industry trade publication, Skift Airline Weekly. #PlaneCrash #BlackBox #Boeing
