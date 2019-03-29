20th Anniversary of the Matrix | Cinema | Showcase

When the Matrix hit screens twenty years ago it took audiences by storm. Not only did it turn Keanu Reeves, Lawrence Fishburne and Carrie-Anne Moss into globally recognized superstars, but it also redefined what a sci-fi-action film could be. With gravity-defying stunts, beautifully choreographed fight scenes and a fashion style that defined future cool, it instantly became a pop culture phenomenon. But beyond the visuals, beyond its pure entertainment value, it had many of us questioning what in our lives was real and what was something resembling the Matrix. David Chalmers, Director of Center for Mind, Brain and Consciousness at NYU 02:06 #Matrix #Cinema #Showcase