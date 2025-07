The War in Syria: Turkey, Russia begin patrols in Tel Rifaat

Turkey and Russia have begun independent, co-ordinated patrols in the Tel Rifaat region of northern Syria. Turkey's Defense Ministry says it's trying to strengthen a ceasefire for the area that was drawn up between Moscow and Ankara. Our Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth has been speaking to a family displaced from Tel Rifaat. #Syria, #TelRifaat, #Russia