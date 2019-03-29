Ukraine Elections: Comedian ahead in the polls

Ukraine goes to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president in what appears to be a three-way contest. The incumbent Petro Poroshenko is running against former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko. But the real surprise is a candidate from outside of the world of politics who's been leading the polls. From Kiev, Francis Collings reports. #UkraineElection, #Ukraine, #Kiev