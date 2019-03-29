WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bashar al Assad’s Push for Legitimacy
We asked the former head of the UN-Arab League Joint Special Representative in Syria, Mokhtar Lamani if he thinks the country will be readmitted? Guests: Mokhtar Lamani Former head of the office of the UN-Arab League Joint Special Representative in Syria Bassam Barabandi Founder of the Opposition Movement 'People Demand Change' Nour Samaha Visiting Fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations Samuel Ramani Researcher at Oxford University #Assad #ArabLeague #SyrianWar
March 29, 2019
