Ukraine’s Presidential Elections

A record 44 candidates are registered to compete in Ukraine's presidential election on Sunday. We asked Yevhen Fedchenko, co-founder of StopFake.org, how the ongoing tension in Crimea and Donbas has played in on election campaigning. Guests: Alex Riabchyn Ukrainian MP for the Fatherland Party Yevhen Fedchenko Co-founder of StopFake.org Brian Mefford Senior fellow at the Atlantic Council's Eurasia Center #UkraineElections #UkraineVotes2019 #Ukraine