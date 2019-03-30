US-China trade negotiations resume in Beijing | Money Talks

The United States and China have wrapped-up a lightning round of trade talks in Beijing. US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spent just 24 hours in the Chinese capital meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He to try to advance efforts to end their trade war. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the two sides seem keen on clinching a deal as their economies continue to suffer from a slowdown. For more on the story, we spoke to by Matt Maley, managing director of investment firm Miller Tabak in Newton, Massachusetts. #Tariffs #TradeDeal #Economy