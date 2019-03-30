BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US-China trade negotiations resume in Beijing | Money Talks
The United States and China have wrapped-up a lightning round of trade talks in Beijing. US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer spent just 24 hours in the Chinese capital meeting with China's Vice Premier Liu He to try to advance efforts to end their trade war. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the two sides seem keen on clinching a deal as their economies continue to suffer from a slowdown. For more on the story, we spoke to by Matt Maley, managing director of investment firm Miller Tabak in Newton, Massachusetts. #Tariffs #TradeDeal #Economy
US-China trade negotiations resume in Beijing | Money Talks
March 30, 2019
Explore
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Türkiye's air passenger traffic hits 108.8M in first half of 2025
'Totally unacceptable': UN, rights groups urge reversal of US sanctions on Francesca Albanese
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us