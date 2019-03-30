March 30, 2019
Chilean miners use solar power to combat pollution | Money Talks
Mines provide precious metals, chemicals and other useful materials, but they also release many pollutants. Cleaning and storing this waste is costly affair for industry role-players. But engineers in Santiago, Chile are cutting pollution and expenses by harnessing solar power. Mobin Nasir reports. #WaterSafety #Sustainability #Solar
