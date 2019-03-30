Ride-hailing app Lyft goes public ahead of Uber | Money Talks

US ride-hailing platform Lyft accelerated onto Wall Street on Friday in its listing debut. It's the first in the ride-hailing gig economy to go public, and paves the way for rivals, including industry leader, Uber, which is due to list later this year. Let's take a look at the numbers. For more on the Lyft IPO, we were joined by Daniel Ryntjes in Washington. #Lyft #Uber #ride-hailing