March 29, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
New Zealand Terror Attack: National memorial held near Al Noor Mosque
Twenty thousand people gathered at a memorial service in New Zealand to honour the victims of the mosque terror attack two weeks ago. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by government representatives from dozens of countries for the open-air event, near the Al Noor Mosque, Ali Mustafa reports. #NewZealand #mosque #MosqueAttack
New Zealand Terror Attack: National memorial held near Al Noor Mosque
Explore