WORLD
1 MIN READ
DC Direct: AIPAC’s Influence in the US
AIPAC, or the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, started as a pro-Israel grassroots organization in 1951, and has since grown into what some call one of the most powerful lobbying groups in Washington. But now that power is coming into question, and some are wondering if the organization still represents the American Jewish community. #DCDirect sat down with Ari Storch of The Madison Group, Ariel Wolsztejn Professor at NOVA Woodbridge, and student activist Mattan Berner-Kadish to talk about AIPAC and its relationship with the Jewish community. #Aipac #Aipac2019
DC Direct: AIPAC’s Influence in the US
March 29, 2019
Explore
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Brazil threatens US with retaliatory tariffs over Trump’s 50% levies
Pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil sues Trump admin for $20 million over his detention
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
TRT Balkan wins two journalism awards for Srebrenica stories
EU weighs political action against Israel over human rights violations
Istanbul's Ayasofya Grand Mosque marks fifth anniversary
Malaysia, US ink deal on civil nuclear cooperation
Starmer, Macron meet to forge new UK-France migration deal
Türkiye's air passenger traffic hits 108.8M in first half of 2025
'Totally unacceptable': UN, rights groups urge reversal of US sanctions on Francesca Albanese
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us