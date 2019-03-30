March 30, 2019
Venezuela in Turmoil: Pro-government demonstration in Venezuela
Venezuela's former president Hugo Chavez died in 2013. He lifted millions of people out of poverty with his social programmes. Now, his supporters, called chavistas, are vigorously defending his successor, Nicolas Maduro. But they're doing it despite the deepening economic crisis. Our Latin America Correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports. #Venezuela #turmoil #Maduro
