Why is this couple cycling around the world?

This duo is on a seven-year cycling trip across the globe to raise awareness for the charity group "Prevent Breast Cancer". Gabs, a cancer survivor, and Chris are on the ninth month of their world tour, and we caught up with them as they passed through Istanbul. Watch to find out more about what motivated them and how many countries they've been to so far. #cycling #cyclingAroundWorld #cycling2019