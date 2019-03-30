WORLD
One Year On - Great March of Return: Injured Gaza residents determined to take part
One year ago - Palestinians trapped in Gaza began protesting at the border with Israel - demanding the right to return to their lands, and for an end to a punishing blockade. Palestinians also commemorate March the 30th as Land Day, when, in 1976, the Israeli government announced it would seize huge areas of Palestinian land. Palestinian general strikes followed, and six people were killed. Mustafa Fatih Yavuz reports. #Gaza #MarchOfReturn #GreatMarchOfReturn
