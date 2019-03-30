March 30, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Pakistan Tent Pegging: Records broken at Pakistan cavalry competition
In Pakistan, tent-pegging enthusiasts have made history. In the cavalry sport, horsemen pick up wooden pegs using a type of spear. It's been popular in South Asia for centuries. And this year, organisers at an event in Punjab province say they've set new world records. Craig Vermay reports. #Pakistan #TentPegging #cavalry
