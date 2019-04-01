Cyclone Idai: Cholera outbreak in Mozambique spreads quickly

More than two weeks after Cyclone Idai hit southern Africa, Mozambique has recorded its first death from cholera. The number of confirmed cases has doubled every 24 hours over the past three days. 517 victims are now being treated in the city of Beira. The immediate impact of the cyclone killed 700 people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi. Philip Owira reports. #Cholera, #Idai, #Mozambique