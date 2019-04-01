China's manufacturing sector expanded in March | Money Talks

China's factories are roaring back to life. New data showed a surprise jump in the manufacturing sector in March, defying the recent slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. World markets rallied on the news, and it could give Chinese negotiators a shot of confidence as they prepare for a new round of trade talks with the US. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on China's comeback, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Atlanta. He's the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. #China #Growth #Output