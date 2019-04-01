BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
China's manufacturing sector expanded in March | Money Talks
China's factories are roaring back to life. New data showed a surprise jump in the manufacturing sector in March, defying the recent slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. World markets rallied on the news, and it could give Chinese negotiators a shot of confidence as they prepare for a new round of trade talks with the US. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on China's comeback, we spoke to Jeffrey Tucker in Atlanta. He's the editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research. #China #Growth #Output
China's manufacturing sector expanded in March | Money Talks
April 1, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us