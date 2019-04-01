BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Cape Town seeks access to alternative energy | Money Talks
Businesses in South Africa are appealing to the government to find a solution to the electricity crisis. Power cuts have become more frequent and costs have risen. Another price hike went into effect on Monday, bringing the increases to more than 300 percent over 10 years, for an unreliable grid. As Melanie Rice reports, the city of Cape Town doesn't want to wait for solutions. It's going to court to get permission to find alternative sources of power. #Eskom #IPPs #Economy
Cape Town seeks access to alternative energy | Money Talks
April 1, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us