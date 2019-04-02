WORLD
1 MIN READ
Theremin: Music Out of Thin Air, EU's Copyright Law & Pieter Bruegel | Full Episode | Showcase
In this episode of Showcase; Theremin: Music Out of Thin Air 01:01 European Union's Copyright Law and Art 06:15 Andy Barr, the Managing Director of Yetis Digital 08:53 Max Eiza, a lecturer in computing at the University of Central Lancashire 10:20 Shortcuts 15:20 'US' the movie that stands for change 16:20 Pieter Bruegel: 450th anniversary of his death 20:59 Ice Church 24:20 #Theremin #EU #Showcase
Theremin: Music Out of Thin Air, EU's Copyright Law & Pieter Bruegel | Full Episode | Showcase
April 2, 2019
Explore
Türkiye’s strategic leap into Europe’s defence industry with Baykar acquisition of Piaggio Aerospace
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel’s war on Gaza could have global consequences: Türkiye at BRICS
Indonesia’s Lewotobi Laki-Laki volcano erupts again
Methane exposure claims lives of 12 Turkish soldiers in northern Iraq
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Trump's crackdown on pro-Palestine activists goes for federal trial
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us