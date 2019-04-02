Theremin: Music Out of Thin Air | Music | Showcase

This instrument is so strange that you'll have to see it to believe it. The Theremin, named after it's inventor Leon Theremin, is the only instrument that you can play without ever touching it. Using a low-level electromagnet field, you merely have to wave your hands to make music, which sounds a little bit like a cello and looks a lot like magic. #Theremin #Music #Showcase