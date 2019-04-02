WORLD
Jordan’s Political Discontent
Demonstrations against corruption, unemployment and low income are threatening one of the Middle East's most stable states. The battle between the people and the kingdom has intensified since Jordan’s government approved a budget last year that raised taxes and sent fuel prices soaring. Last June, King Abdullah II fired Prime Minister Hani Mulki -- a move intended to ease frustrations. But it didn't really help. Over the past three months, hundreds of people across Jordan have been gathering outside royal palaces to draw attention to the lack of jobs. So is the King ignoring peoples' concerns? And could that cost him the throne? Iolo ap Dafydd reports. #JordanProtests #KingAbdullah #JordanPolitics
Jordan’s Political Discontent
April 2, 2019
