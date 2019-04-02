WORLD
Here’s why Poland takes in millions of migrants... just not Muslim ones
Poland's government has long been proud of its strong stance against migration. While other European nations took in hundreds of thousands of people who'd fled war, Poland stood firm with its borders firmly closed. But the country had a problem: a massive labour shortage. So the solution was to oversee the largest influx of migrant workers in the country’s recent history. Over the last few years, more than two million foreigners have arrived in Poland. They're mostly Christian from neighbouring Ukraine. So, is the government okay with migrants so long as they're not Muslims from Syria or Aghanistan?​ Guest: Dominik Tarczynski Member of Poland’s parliament with ruling Law and Justice party #PolandImmigration #MuslimMigrants #EuropeRefugees
April 2, 2019
