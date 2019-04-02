WORLD
India's economy: BJP and Congress Party go head-to-head over the GDP and more | India Election 2019
India’s currency has seen huge gains in the lead-up to elections. Supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi say he's been a driving force behind strong economic growth, and they hope that will be enough to see him re-elected. But his opponents, especially from the opposition Congress Party, say he's presided over the worst unemployment rate in decades. Guests: Salman Anees Soz Member of the opposition Indian National Congress party Gopal Krishna Agarwal National spokesman for India's Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP Amit Kapoor Honorary Chairman of India's Institute for Competitiveness #IndiaElections #NarendraModi #Rupee
April 2, 2019
