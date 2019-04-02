WORLD
1 MIN READ
What's fuelling frustration in Jordan?
Public demonstrations and discontent are unusual in the Kingdom of Jordan. But many are unhappy with the government - and some even with King Abdullah II. Food, electricity and fuel costs have all gone up. We ask how the government needs to respond to the demands of the protesters who’re camping outside the Royal Palaces to highlight the lack of jobs and income. Guests: Jawad Anani Jordan’s former Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Oraib al Rantawi Director of the Al Quds Center for Political Studies Hussam al Abdallat Former senior Jordanian government official turned anti-corruption journalist #Jordan #KingAbdullah #JordanEconomy
