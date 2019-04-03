Israel-Palestine Tensions: Tough security enforced by Israel before vote

Next week's general election in Israel is being called the most important in decades. Over the past twelve months, more than 200 Palestinians have been killed while demonstrating for their right to return to lands confiscated by the Israeli government. The vote takes place on the ninth, and security is tight, which means Palestinians in occupied territories are in the crosshairs of a crackdown. #PalestineIsrael #Palestine #Israel