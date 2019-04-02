Australian government hands out tax cuts ahead of elections | Money Talks

The Australian government has promised to get the country's finances back in the black. It's submitted a budget plan that forecasts, the first surplus in more than a decade. It's also promising extensive tax cuts to appeal to voters ahead of national elections expected next month. The government projects a $5 billion surplus in the financial year that begins in July 2019. It says it will reverse deficit spending thanks to stronger earnings growth and consumption, as well as savings in welfare spending.