UK Parliament rejects alternatives to PM's deal | Money Talks
Britain's Parliament has failed to break the deadlock over Brexit, bringing the UK one step closer to a no-deal withdrawal which many say would damage the economy. UK politicians have failed to agree to an alternative to Prime Minister Theresa May's deal, less than two weeks before Britain is due to leave the European Union. But the ongoing Brexit chaos could be an opportunity for the PM, as Paolo Montecillo reports. For more on the Brexit chaos, Piers Linney joined us from Manchester. He's an entrepreneur with a professional background in law, investment banking and fund management. He wants Article 50 revoked. #brexit #EUparliament #vote
April 2, 2019
