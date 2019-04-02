WTO: Trade wars played big role in slowdown | Money Talks

The World Trade Organization is sounding the alarm over the impact of trade wars on global growth. The WTO has slashed its forecast for trade growth this year to 2.6 percent, from a previous target of 3.7 percent. And as Laila Humairah reports, a chaotic Brexit could make things even worse. For more on this, Julia Lyubova joined us from Geneva. #WTO #TradeWars #TradeWar