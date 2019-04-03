Istanbul Film Festival, Fire Station Home to Artists & Holi Festival | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase; Fire Station, Home to Artists in Qatar 01:10 Da Vinci's Codex Leicester 05:18 Shortcuts 11:55 International Istanbul Film Festival at 38 13:40 Kerem Ayan, Director of Istanbul Film Festival 14:34 'Highwaymen' on the hunt 20:14 Holi Festival in India 23:30 #IstanbulFilmFestival #Holi #Showcase