HOMESCHOOL: Is traditional education over?
The days of sitting in a packed classroom listening to your teacher may be over. In the United States around 1.6 million are homeschooled compared to 52,000 in the UK. With more parents taking their children out of the conventional education system, should we be worried that schools are failing children? Or embrace other teaching alternatives? Joining us on Skype from Michigan, Kyle Greenwalt Associate Professor of teacher education at Michigan State University; Alison Sauer, Trustee for the Centre for Personalised Education; Nathaniel Mccullagh, Founder of Simply Learning Tuition and Helen Lees, author of Education with Schools – discovering alternatives. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Homeschool #Roundtable #UK
April 3, 2019
