Heavyweight Boxing in 2019 looks underwhelming

Boxing's heavyweight division is punching below its weight. The sport's golden egg is throwing up fights that nobody is chomping at the bit to watch. This year Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will all step into the ring. The Problem is, they're not fighting each other. Lance Santos explains... We also spoke to two of the foremost authorities on boxing matters. Journalist Ade Oladipo joined the show from Johannesburg. And commentator Ronald McIntosh was in London. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #AnthonyJoshua #DeontayWilder #TysonFury