April 3, 2019
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Sheriff Tony Estrada: Donald Trump is lying to America about the southern border | Bigger Than Five
Is there a crisis on America’s southern border? Tony Estrada, the sheriff of Nogales, AZ, explains what walls can and can’t do and why he thinks Donald Trump is lying to America. Watch the full episode about immigration here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5f7Za50uR_w
Sheriff Tony Estrada: Donald Trump is lying to America about the southern border | Bigger Than Five
Explore