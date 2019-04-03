South Africa's Eskom aims to avoid load-shedding | Money Talks

South Africa's power utility Eskom says it will be able to provide consistent power supply across the country. It has launched a winter plan to keep the lights on as the country approaches its highest electricity usage periods. Eskom has been struggling to keep up with power demands, compounding the problems for South Africa's slow growing economy. #Eskom #load-shedding #SouthAfrica