Former Malaysian PM pleads not guilty in 1MDB financial scandal | Money Talks
In the first of several trials linked to the multi-billion dollar 1MDB financial scandal, embattled former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak has pleaded not guilty to several charges. He's accused of laundering millions of dollars from the state investment fund he launched in 2009. The case led to the downfall of Najib's government, and a worldwide chase to chart the money trail and those involved. We got more from Clare Rewcastle Brown, an investigative journalist and the founder of Sarawak Report, who first exposed the 1MDB case. She attended the trial and explained the charges brought on Wednesday. #Corruption #1MDB #StateFund
April 3, 2019
