April 4, 2019
Nigeria Property Market: Rise in mobile phone use drives 'proptech' boom
Five years ago it was rare for Nigerians to search online for a new home. But the country has the largest number of internet subscribers in Africa, and that's meant a rise in online home hunting. As Sharon Ogunleye reports, it's also created a new breed of property companies. #NigeriaPropertyMarket #NigeriaProperties #Nigeria
